Buffalo Bills Links, 10/19: How Buffalo’s defense limited Patrick Mahomes

During the Buffalo Bills’ 24-20 road win over the Kansas City Chiefs, edge rusher Von Miller demonstrated once again why he’s the closer, and why the Bills brought him in this offseason as the missing piece on Leslie Frazier’s defense.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by examining how Miller and Buffalo’s defense was able to frustrate and contain Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City’s talented quarterback.

How Buffalo’s defense limited Patrick Mahomes

Miller was Buffalo’s defensive closer on Sunday, posting two sacks and two big tackles for a loss, giving the team instrumental plays that helped the Bills knock off the Chiefs in Arrowhead. Learn how Miller and Buffalo’s spies managed to keep Mahomes in the pocket and limit his effectiveness, explore how the Bills turned to more blitzes, three-man rushes and dime coverage to slow down the dangerous Kansas City offense, and find out why head coach Sean McDermott felt comfortable having All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer play after his unconventional 15-hour trek from Buffalo to Kansas City.

Josh Allen remains the NFL MVP frontrunner

Josh Allen entered the 2022 NFL season as the preseason favorite to win his first MVP award, and after guiding the Bills to a 5-1 record through its first six games, Allen has done nothing to hurt his chances of earning the NFL MVP honors.

Bills stay atop NFL power rankings

After picking up an impressive win in Kansas City, the Bills find themselves high atop the league’s weekly power rankings.

Odds and ends

We find out which member of Buffalo’s linebacking corps was released after serving a six-game suspension, hear Josh Allen discuss his hurdle over Justin Reid of the Chiefs, discuss whether the Bills are legit candidates to trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, and more.