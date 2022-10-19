Buffalo Bills Links, 10/19: How Buffalo’s defense limited Patrick Mahomes

During the Buffalo Bills’ 24-20 road win over the Kansas City Chiefs, edge rusher Von Miller demonstrated once again why he’s the closer, and why the Bills brought him in this offseason as the missing piece on Leslie Frazier’s defense.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by examining how Miller and Buffalo’s defense was able to frustrate and contain Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City’s talented quarterback.
Additional Bills news from around the web
How Buffalo’s defense limited Patrick Mahomes
Miller was Buffalo’s defensive closer on Sunday, posting two sacks and two big tackles for a loss, giving the team instrumental plays that helped the Bills knock off the Chiefs in Arrowhead. Learn how Miller and Buffalo’s spies managed to keep Mahomes in the pocket and limit his effectiveness, explore how the Bills turned to more blitzes, three-man rushes and dime coverage to slow down the dangerous Kansas City offense, and find out why head coach Sean McDermott felt comfortable having All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer play after his unconventional 15-hour trek from Buffalo to Kansas City.
- Analysis: Bills defense pulled out blitz, dime, 3-man rush wrinkles vs. Chiefs - Buffalo News
- Inside Bills’ strategy vs. Patrick Mahomes: Von Miller, spies key to win - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Von Miller sees his biggest workload of the season in Bills’ win over Chiefs - Buffalo News
- Observations: Why Sean McDermott felt comfortable with Jordan Poyer playing Sunday against Kansas City - Buffalo News
- Bills safety Jordan Poyer shares details on his 15-hour drive to play vs. Chiefs - BuffaloBills.com
- NFL Week 6 takeaways - Lessons, big questions for every game - ESPN.com
- Bills Today | Dawson Knox’s resilience doesn’t go unnoticed - BuffaloBills.com
Josh Allen remains the NFL MVP frontrunner
Josh Allen entered the 2022 NFL season as the preseason favorite to win his first MVP award, and after guiding the Bills to a 5-1 record through its first six games, Allen has done nothing to hurt his chances of earning the NFL MVP honors.
- NFL MVP watch 2022: Ranking top candidates, including Josh Allen - ESPN.com
- 2022 NFL MVP odds: Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts rising above shrinking field - The Athletic (subscription required)
- NFL Rewind: Handing out MVP, other awards at the season’s one-third mark - The Athletic (subscription required)
Bills stay atop NFL power rankings
After picking up an impressive win in Kansas City, the Bills find themselves high atop the league’s weekly power rankings.
- NFL Week 7 Power Rankings 2022 - 1-32 poll, what we got wrong - ESPN.com
- NFL Power Rankings: Bills, Eagles and Chiefs continue to lead the pack - The Athletic (subscription required)
Odds and ends
We find out which member of Buffalo’s linebacking corps was released after serving a six-game suspension, hear Josh Allen discuss his hurdle over Justin Reid of the Chiefs, discuss whether the Bills are legit candidates to trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, and more.
- Bills release linebacker/special teamer Andre Smith - Buffalo News
- Bills LB released after serving six-game suspension - newyorkupstate.com
- No Butts About It: Bills’ Josh Allen paying the price for hurdling Chiefs DB - newyorkupstate.com
- Allen a popular sight at corner of Wellington and ‘Hurdle’ - WGR 550
- Christian McCaffrey trade offers: Could 49ers, Bills or Rams get him from Panthers? - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Alan Pergament: CBS’ Nantz, Romo at top of their games in tense Bills-Chiefs sequel - Buffalo News
- Not enough green? Buffalo Bills’ new $1.4B stadium won’t seek LEED certification - newyorkupstate.com
- Doubling down: Von Miller again guarantees OBJ to Buffalo Bills - newyorkupstate.com
