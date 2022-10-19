Bills-Chiefs recap, AFC playoff race: Hump Day Hotline

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Von Miller, and the rest of the Buffalo Bills are taking some much-deserved time away from football during their bye week. When they return next week, they will still be the top team in the AFC. At this point, the work that needs to be done to secure the top seed in the AFC playoffs and ensure the road to the Super Bowl goes through Orchard Park, NY is clear.

Join the Voice and the King as they talk about all things Bills, including recent news, injuries, and roster additions.

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.