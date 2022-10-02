Buffalo Bills Links, 10/2: Game day vs. Baltimore!

The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens both have legitimate Super Bowl dreams, and are led by two of the NFL’s most dynamic quarterbacks in Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks has everything you need to know to get ready for this big Week 4 showdown, from a preview of Baltimore’s unique option offense and the challenges it will present for Buffalo’s defense, to score predictions from beat writers and NFL experts, and how to watch and follow along with the action from home.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
Additional Bills news from around the web
Who will win, Bills or Ravens?
Bills beat writers and NFL experts offer up their keys to the game and their thoughts and predictions for how Sunday’s marquee clash with long-term playoff implications will play out.
How to watch and follow along
Many members of Bills Mafia made the trip to Baltimore to cheer on the Bills Sunday, but if you didn’t go, we have information on how you can watch and follow along at home.
Odds and ends
How the aftermath of Hurricane Ian could create monsoon-like playing conditions for the Bills/Ravens game, the bad injury news for recently signed cornerback Xavier Rhodes, why Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is unique with both his playing style and business approach to the game, how Bills fans once again showed their generosity in honor of an injured opposing player, and more!
