Sunday NFL matchups, game times, and picks

Week 4 is here and there are several great games to watch. So far, I’m 0-1 for the week as I picked the Miami Dolphins to beat the Cincinnati Bengals. An ugly injury to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completely changed the flow of the game, and Miami just couldn’t keep up with the defending AFC Champions. I’ll look to redeem myself with this group of picks.

I’m going with the Vikings here. Quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Michael Thomas are out and I don’t think running back Alvin Kamara can will this team to victory all by himself.

Philadelphia is off to a great start. Quarterback Jalen Hurts looks like a certified star and his weapons are showing up for him. But I think this Jacksonville team is being overlooked. It’s amazing what good coaching can do. I think the underrated Jaguars take this game in Philly.

Buffalo Favorite Mitch Trubisky hasn’t been spectacular. For the first time in a long time, I personally question head coach Mike Tomlin’s decision making with Trubisky remaining the starter. The Jets are excited to have Wilson back in the line up. Wilson will outperform Mitch. Jets take this one on the road.

Brian Daboll is everything that the Giants needed. He’s energized that franchise and the fanbase will be loud. The Bears still can’t do much on offense. Running back Saquan Barkley will increase the gap for most yards from scrimmage this season. Giants win at home.

There’s so much about the Falcons that I want to believe in, but they just haven’t shown anyone a reason to trust them. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett looks like a starter in this league with wide receiver Amari Cooper and a strong run game. Cleveland knocks the dirty birds down.

Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys -165

With quarterback Dak Prescott still recovering from injury, backup quarterback Cooper Rush does more to create a QB controversy in Jerry’s World. Dallas wins convincingly at home.

This one was tough for me. No wide receiver Keenan Allen and an injured Justin Herbert at quarterback gave me reason for concern. But my apprehension about the Chargers isn’t strong enough for me to pick the Texans. They just haven’t given quarterback Davis Mills enough for us to really evaluate how good he can be in the NFL. Chargers win even with their two stars being beat up.

Geno Smith does not look like the QB drafted by the Jets. He’s actually impressed me based on what my expectations were from his body of work. Detroit has some injuries. Running back D’Andre Swift and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown are out. But Detroit plays hard for their coach. Jamaal Williams has a big day on the ground and the Lions win.

Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts -180

This game is interesting to me. I’m waiting for running backs Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor to show they’re two of the best backs in the league. So far, Henry doesn’t look like the same monster and Taylor just hasn’t been as effective. I expect a huge game from Taylor in this divisional clash. Colts win.

Simple answer for me here, quarterback Josh Allen versus the Ravens’ secondary. Josh wins that battle, Buffalo wins and regains the confidence of the media and the fanbase.

The Cardinals have been underwhelming without wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. But quarterback Baker Mayfield has been even more disappointing. Quarterback Kyler Murray is the better of the two signal callers and head coach Kliff Kingsbury needs a win to quiet the noise in the Valley. Start running back James Conner if you have him on your fantasy team.

No Mac Jones at quarterback. Aaron Rodgers is finally trusting his rookie receivers. Simple math, Green Bay wins and covers the spread (-9.5)

Quarterback Russell Wilson has not looked like the guy Broncos fans were hoping for after the huge trade. But Denver has figured out how to win a couple games. However, the Raiders NEED a win. Trading for wide receiver Davante Adams has not paid dividends so far. I’m picking the Raiders at home in a nail biter.

This pick might be emotional. There’s part of me that wants to believe quarterback Tom Brady is finally starting to slow down. But he also gets his weapons back this week. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes does miss wide receiver Tyreek Hill, but I’m expecting the first big game from JuJu Smith-Schuster here. Chiefs win in a shootout.

