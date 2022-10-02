Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations

If you’ve ever been caught in your car during Bills season, you know how important it is to be able to quickly find them on the dial. This is especially true if you’re out of town and unfamiliar with the local radio stations.

In 2022, Buffalo Bills games will be carried on radio stations all throughout the state of New York, into neighboring state Pennsylvania, and even across the country in Cheyenne, WY.

Bills fans can tune in to John Murphy, Eric Wood, and Sal Capaccio’s game day radio broadcast from dozens of locations. The broadcast originates from the Bills’ flagship station WGR 550 AM, and can be heard on the following networks listed below.

New York Buffalo Bills Radio Stations

Buffalo, NY: WGR 550 AM

Rochester, NY: WCMF 96.5 FM / 950 AM

Cortland, NY: WIII 99.9 FM

Ithaca, NY: WIII 100.3 FM

Bath, NY: WVIN 98.3 FM

Glens Falls, NY: WMML 97.9 FM / 1230 AM

Dunkirk, NY: WDOE 94.9 FM / 1410 AM

Elmira, NY: WNGZ 1490 AM

Jamestown, NY: WWSE 93.3 FM

Jamestown, NY: WJTN 1240 AM

Newark, NY: WACK 1420 AM

Olean, NY: WPIG 95.7 FM

Syracuse, NY: WKRL 100.9 / 106.5 FM

Dansville, NY: WDNY 93.9 FM

Ogdensburg, NY: WQTK 92.7 FM

Watertown, NY: WOTT 94.1 FM

Auburn, NY: WAUB 98.1 FM / 1590 AM

Utica, NY: WKRL 94.9 FM

Geneva, NY: WGVA 95.9 FM / 1240 AM

Binghamton, NY: WDRE 100.5 FM

Oneonta, NY: WZOZ 103.1 FM

Amsterdam, NY: WCSS 106.9 FM / 1490 AM

Johnstown, NY: WIZR 102.9 FM / 930 AM

Pennsylvania Buffalo Bills Radio Stations

Bradford, PA: WBRR 100.1 FM

Erie, PA: WQHZ 102.3 FM

Wyoming Buffalo Bills Radio Stations