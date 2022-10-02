Bills vs. Ravens: Gabe Davis, Dawson Knox expected to play, per report

The Buffalo Bills are expected to have two key members of their vaunted passing attack available to play in this afternoon’s pivotal AFC matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Gabe Davis and Dawson Knox, both listed as questionable heading into the contest, are expected to suit up.

Bills’ WR Gabe Davis (ankle) and TE Dawson Knox (back, hip), both listed as questionable for Sunday, both are expected to play vs. the Ravens, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2022

There had been some concern over Davis’ availability after the third-year receiver missed practice on Thursday as he continues to deal with a lingering ankle injury suffered in practice two weeks ago. Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Friday that the team gave Davis a day to keep his ankle rested, and Davis followed that up by saying he felt good during Friday’s practice and that he expected to be on the field.

Bills WR Gabe Davis said the ankle felt good at practice Friday.



“I’m playing Sunday.” — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) September 30, 2022

Knox, who is nursing back and hip ailments, was limited in practice all week, as well, but has yet to miss a game so far this season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network adds that starting cornerback Dane Jackson is also expected to play today. Jackson was removed from the field of play in an ambulance during the team’s Week 2 win over Tennessee, but has avoided major injury and now appears poised to return to the lineup.

#Bills WR Gabe Davis (ankle), TE Dawson Knox (back, hip) and CB Dane Jackson (neck) are all expected to play today, source said. They were optimistic this week and with good reason. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2022

The Bills are also hoping to have a few other battered starters with questionable designations available to play, a list that includes center Mitch Morse (elbow), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), and safety Jordan Poyer (foot). We’ll know more about their game-day availability later on this morning.