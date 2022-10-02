Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens: First-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens battle today for the first time since the pandemic-altered 2020 NFL Playoffs. In that contest, defense reigned supreme, and it was Buffalo’s stop unit that provided the knockout punch. Cornerback Taron Johnson intercepted quarterback Lamar Jackson in the end zone, taking it back 101 yards for a touchdown that gave the Bills a 17-3 lead, which ended up the final score of the game.

In that game, quarterback Josh Allen did just enough to lead the team to victory. Allen was 23-of-37 for 206 yards and a touchdown to wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who had eight catches for 106 yards and that one score. Allen rushed seven times for just three yards on the evening.

It was what the Bills’ defense did to contain Jackson, however, that gave Buffalo the win on the night. Jackson was just 14-of-24 for 162 yards and that game-flipping interception. He rushed nine times for 34 yards and took three sacks. He left the game late in the third quarter after sustaining a concussion.

In today’s game, both Allen and Jackson enter the contest playing lights-out football. Both quarterbacks are at the forefront of the MVP conversation. They have become the only players in NFL history to have at least 100 rushing yards and nine passing touchdowns through a team’s first three games. Allen has thrown for 1,014 yards and nine touchdowns, rushing for 113 yards and a touchdown thus far this year. Jackson has thrown for 749 yards and ten touchdowns, rushing for 243 yards and two more scores.

That matchup is central to today’s affair, and your first-half game thread is right here. Stay civil with one another. Toggle the comments to “oldest” for that classic game thread feel. And most importantly, enjoy the game wherever you are.

Go Bills!