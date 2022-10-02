Buffalo Bills Week 4 inactives at the Baltimore Ravens

The Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens are set to kick off at 1:00 PM Eastern, so it’s time for the inactives to drop officially for the game. With an injury report as long as Buffalo’s there were bound to be a few “questionable” players downgraded once again this weekend.

Which players are in and which players are out this week? Here’s the entire list.

WR Jake Kumerow

We knew this one already, as Kumerow hurt his ankle last week at the Miami Dolphins. Wide receiver Davis, listed as questionable, is active again this week as he continues to nurse an ankle injury of his own.

TE Tommy Sweeney

Even with tight end Dawson Knox questionable and the weather looking iffy, the Bills continue to go with just Knox and Quintin Morris at tight end. Wide receiver Khalil Shakir is active as the fifth receiver.

G/T Justin Murray

It was either going to be offensive lineman Bobby Hart or the new guy serving as the healthy scratch today, and the team went with the former in the lineup and the latter on the bench. Hart serves as the swing lineman in place of Tommy Doyle, who tore his ACL last week and is out for the year.

DT Ed Oliver

For the third consecutive week, Oliver is out due to an ankle injury he suffered on opening night against the Los Angeles Rams. Defensive end Shaq Lawson and defensive tackle Prince Emili, who was just re-signed to the practice squad, are both active, with receiving th call up to the game-day roster.

DT Jordan Phillips

We knew this already, as Phillips was downgraded to out on Friday thanks to the hamstring injury he suffered against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2.

CB Christian Benford

We knew this, too, as Benford had surgery to repair a hand fracture suffered last week. Cornerback Kaiir Elam will start for the second straight game. Also cornerback Dane Jackson, who was taken off in an ambulance against Tennessee thanks to a neck injury, is ready to roll today. Safety Jordan Poyer, who missed last week with a foot injury, is also a go today.

Here are Baltimore’s inactive players: