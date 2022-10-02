Bills vs. Ravens: WR Jamison Crowder injured on third-quarter punt return

The Buffalo Bills came out of halftime with a renewed intensity as they entered the third quarter with a ten-point deficit to the Baltimore Ravens.

After the defense forced a three-and-out on the Ravens’ first possession of the half, Bills wide receiver and punt returner Jamison Crowder fielded a 49-yard Jordan Stout punt and returned it seven yards to the Buffalo 28.

Crowder immediately exited the game and was eventually carted to the locker room with an ankle injury. Buffalo didn’t hesitate in listing the wide receiver as doubtful to return.

Injury Update: WR Jamison Crowder is doubtful to return (ankle). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 2, 2022

Prior to exiting the game, Crowder had been targeted four times, but had only been able to haul in one of quarterback Josh Allen’s passes for seven yards. The only other time the Ravens punted in the first half, Crowder had called for a fair catch.

With Crowder out of the game, wide receiver Kahlil Shakir became the Bills’ punt returner and his first action saw the ball soar over his head and into the endzone for a touchback.