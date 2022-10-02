Bills vs Ravens: Isaiah McKenzie concussion, out for game

The Buffalo Bills were marching down the field in the middle of the third quarter while trailing the Baltimore Ravens by seven. Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie hauled in a Josh Allen pass and then was hit hard.

McKenzie took his time getting to his feet and Buffalo’s training staff raced to the field to evaluate the wide receiver who has stepped into a role vacated by Cole Beasley during the offseason.

McKenzie was able to jog off the field on his own but was sent to the locker room to be evaluated for a head injury before eventually being ruled out with a concussion.

McKenzie is now out for the game (concussion). https://t.co/RsGsEVLOl7 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 2, 2022

The Bills struggled in the first half, but McKenzie had been the recipient of an Allen touchdown pass that had put the Bills within ten right before the half. Before leaving the game, the the self-proclaimed face of the Bills franchise had three receptions for 13 yards and a touchdown.

McKenzie is also the Bills’ kick returner and had returned two kickoffs for 46 yards, including an electrifying return of 42 yards before being tackled by Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.

Just moments before McKenzie exited the game, another of Buffalo’s receivers, Jamison Crowder, was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury after a seven-yard punt return.

With Crowder doubtful to return and McKenzie being evaluated for a head injury, the Bills, who started the game with wide receiver Jake Kumerow inactive due to an ankle injury, will be down to three wide receivers: Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, and rookie Khalil Shakir.