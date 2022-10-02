Bills vs. Ravens: Matt Milano shines in Buffalo’s sterling defensive effort

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano had himself a day in the Bills’ 23-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Milano is a fan favorite with Bills Mafia for his elite coverage and tackling skills, but he really stood out on Sunday afternoon.

Milano tallied a game-high 13 tackles today, tying his career high set previously in 2019 against the Philadelphia Eagles. It seemed like he was all over the place in Baltimore, making huge open-field tackles on quarterback Lamar Jackson. Today marked Milano’s fifth NFL game with ten or more tackles. Prior to Week 4’s inclusion, his most recent such performance came against the New England Patriots in 2020.

The Bills’ defense has had its fair share of injuries and setbacks so far, but the continuity and availability of the linebacking corps is crucial to the overall success, and has made a much bigger impact than most realize. Undoubtedly, it was crucial having safety Jordan Poyer back, especially considering his pair of interceptions. But it’s also worth saying that Milano’s day won’t go unnoticed with the fanbase and those who play, coach, discuss, and dissect NFL football for a living.