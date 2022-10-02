Bills vs Steelers odds: Buffalo opens as 14-point favorites

The Buffalo Bills are riding high after a dominating second-half performance against quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. After shutting the former MVP down in a 23-20 road win, the Bills open as heavy favorites (-14) when they return home to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The opening odds here are from our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread: PIT: +14 (-110) | BUF: -14 (-110)

The Steelers fell to the New York Jets today in a game where Mitch Trubisky was benched in favor of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. While there isn’t a clear indication from head coach Mike Tomlin who will be the starter next week, one would have to assume that Pickett, the Steelers’ first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, will now take over the offense after attempting to make a come back of his own.

The Bills are a much more dangerous team than the Jets. The Ravens are now the third team the Bills have completely shut out in the second half of a game. The defense will pose problems for either quarterback. It also appears that Pittsburgh might not have the offensive fire power to keep up with the Bills. The line would certainly suggest that idea in favoring the home team by two touchdowns.