Bills 24, Chiefs 20 analysis: run game success

The Buffalo Bills prevailed over the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 6 matchup. Josh Allen and the passing game rightfully stole the show, but the Bills finally showed some life in their run game. Running back Devin Singletary led the way with 17 carries for 85 yards, averaging five yards per carry. He looked impressive throughout the game, and monopolized the snaps at running back, playing 86% of offensive plays.

You will notice a common theme in the play analysis below: all but one play is 1st & 10 (or longer). I noticed this after I went through all of the plays, and had to dig a little deeper. Out of 34 1st & 10 plays, the Bills ran the ball on 13 of those. On those 13 first-down runs, they gained 91 total yards for an average of seven yards per play. This is outstanding! I am not an advocate for running it on first down all the time, but I do think it is important to have a good mix of play calls in the bag. Prior to this game, the Bills failed to consistently run the ball effectively. In Kansas City, the Bills didn’t necessarily run the ball more often, they just did it more effectively, which is exactly what they were looking for.

Play 1 (1st & 10)

The Bills pull both the guard and center on this play. Tight end Dawson Knox executes a key reach block on this play, and doesn’t allow the defensive end to set the edge. This allows the pulling lineman to lead the way around the corner for a nine-yard gain by Singletary.

Play 2 (1st & 10)

A slick lead counter play nets the Bills 10 yards and a first down on this play. Fullback Reggie Gilliam leads the way, and Singletary makes a great cut to pick up extra yardage.

Play 3 (1st & 10)

Some misdirection here on this play by the Bills; much of the line looks like it is going to the left, but the play goes to the right. Another fantastic block by Knox opens up a giant hole for Singletary to run through.

Play 4 (2nd & 5)

This is the only run play I feature in this article that isn’t on first down. The Bills line up in 12 personnel (two tight ends and one running back). Watch left tackle Dion Dawkins pull all the way across the line to the right side and lead the way for a nine-yard gain.

Play 5 (1st & 13)

This is my favorite play of this analysis, but it is ruined by a holding call on WR Gabe Davis. I love the deceptiveness of this play call by Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. The entire play starts off to the right, and they even pull the guard that way. Look at how it fools Kansas City’s linebackers, they all move to their left. Josh Allen sells the outside handoff to the left but then pitches it back the other way. But the best part about this play is what center Mitch Morse does: he fakes like he is pulling to his right, and then turns all the way around to be the lead blocker on the play.

Play 6 (1st & 10)

This play is all about Singletary; he has an outstanding run here. He shows great balance by breaking a tackle at the line of scrimmage, and then carries defenders for six yards at the end of the play.

Play 7 (1st & 10)

Peep Morse outrunning a linebacker here... This guy is a beast! Do the Bills have the best center in the league? I think it's about time he gets some credit.

Play 8 (1st & 10)

Here’s another play in which the Bills are in 12 personnel. They pull both the guard and the center, who perform some solid lead blocks. Singletary once again shows off his outstanding jump cut.

Play 9 (1st & 10)

The top running highlight of this game comes via Allen. The Bills run a pin-and-pull block with Knox and right tackle David Quessenberry. But none of that really mattered, because Allen juked and hurdled everyone else.

Summary

Dorsey stepped up his play calling in the run game in Week 6. The Bills kept the Chiefs on their toes all game long with creative run plays that yielded positive results. It is encouraging to see the offensive line dominate the line of scrimmage and provide ample room to run for the ball carrier. After a string of injuries earlier in the season, they finally got their starting five playing together again. Hopefully Brown can heal quickly from his second-half injury to keep the continuity of the offensive line together and build on the momentum they built this week.