Bills vs. Chiefs: Next Gen Stats for Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and Gabe Davis

The Buffalo Bills are heading into the Week 7 bye at the top of the AFC with a 5-1 record after beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 24-20, this past Sunday afternoon. Bills Mafia is feeling quite good about the chances of playoff football being played in Buffalo a few months from now. This may be the year we see Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes play a true road playoff game for the first time in his career.

Quarterback Josh Allen looked unstoppable and continued his MVP campaign, throwing for 329 yards and three touchdowns. In Week 5, Allen excelled in throwing to wide receiver Gabe Davis on post routes, resulting in three receptions, 171 yards and two touchdowns. Against the Chiefs, however, he excelled on passes outside the numbers.

Per Next Gen Stats, on passes thrown outside the numbers, Allen completed 16-of-20 attempts for 229 yards and three touchdowns (+17.2% CPOE). On throws outside the numbers this season, he has 809 yards (1st), seven touchdowns (tied for 1st), a 90 NGS passing score (2nd), and a +34.2 passing EPA (1st).

Davis built off his Week 5 explosion and caught three receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown. His 34-yard touchdown grab with 16 seconds left in the second quarter had a completion probability of just 27.3%. It was his third deep touchdown catch of the season, which ranks first among wide receivers.

Although the past two performances from Davis have been huge catalysts for the Bills’ offense, the consistency of wide receiver Stefon Diggs stands out. Diggs ranks second in receiving yards (656) and first in touchdowns (6) among receivers thus far, and has eclipsed 100 yards in 4-of-6 games.

Per Next Gen Stats, Diggs accounted for almost half of Allen’s yards outside the numbers, catching 6-of-7 targets for 104 yards and a touchdown. Since joining the Bills in 2020, Diggs has caught a league-high +19 receptions over expected outside the numbers.

If this trio continues to play this way, opposing teams are going to have a hard time beating, let alone slowing down, the Bills.