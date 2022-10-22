Buffalo Bills Links, 10/22: Reflecting on Buffalo’s win in Kansas City

As the Buffalo Bills navigate their bye week, today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks reviews the game film to analyze all of the ways Buffalo was able to rally for a huge regular-season victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Final thoughts on win over Chiefs

Before a national audience, quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills made sure they headed into their bye week riding high after a thrilling 24-20 comeback victory against the Chiefs. Contained here are positional grades and film reviews that discuss how Allen was able to dissect Kansas City’s offense. Plus, how linebacker Tremaine Edmunds played arguably his most dominant game with the Bills, how center Mitch Morse anchored Buffalo’s offensive line, how Buffalo’s young cornerbacks are beginning to gel, and more!

Odds and ends

We discuss which member of the Bills is most likely to be dealt away at the NFL trade deadline, and why former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey heading out west to join the San Francisco 49ers is great news for Buffalo.