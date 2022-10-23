Buffalo Bills Links, 10/23: Lessons learned about Bills heading into bye

The Buffalo Bills entered the 2022 NFL season as the favorites in Las Vegas to capture the franchise’s first Super Bowl championship.

Heading into their bye week with a 5-1 record and sole possession of first place in the AFC, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing the lessons we’ve learned about these Bills at the bye.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

What we’ve learned about the Bills at the bye week

For a secondary missing Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White, defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier’s group hasn’t missed a beat through the team’s first six games. How well Buffalo’s young cornerbacks have played is just one of the top lessons we’ve learned about the Bills heading into the bye. Among the other lessons we’ve learned: Buffalo’s depth has carried the team to its fast start, quarterback Josh Allen is off to a historic start thanks to his accuracy on downfield throws, and linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds and defensive end Greg Rousseau are among the most improved members of the team.

Odds and ends

Find out how linebacker Matt Milano’s clutch plays helped spark Buffalo to an impressive win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Plus, All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer reveals he played in the win over Kansas City with two broken ribs, meet the artist who has commemorated Allen’s leap over Chiefs safety Justin Reid, find out why community groups want to know more about how the proposed new Bills stadium will benefit the neighboring community and more!