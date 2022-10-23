Buffalo Bills Links, 10/23: Lessons learned about Bills heading into bye

The Buffalo Bills entered the 2022 NFL season as the favorites in Las Vegas to capture the franchise’s first Super Bowl championship.
Heading into their bye week with a 5-1 record and sole possession of first place in the AFC, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing the lessons we’ve learned about these Bills at the bye.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Christian McCaffrey traded to 49ers; Bills not among final suitors - Buffalo Rumblings
- Opinion: Buffalo Bills’ situational football needs to improve - Buffalo Rumblings
- Defensive backgrounds do not beget conservative head coaches - Buffalo Rumblings
- NFL Week 7 picks, bets: Not Another Buffalo Podcast - Buffalo Rumblings
- Assessing the Buffalo Bills at the bye: BNSP - Buffalo Rumblings
- Randall Cobb injury: Packers WR out multiple weeks, per reports - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs. Packers opening odds: biggest underdog line of Aaron Rodgers’ career? - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills Reacts Survey, Week 7: How many wins for Buffalo in 2022? - Buffalo Rumblings
Additional Bills news from around the web
What we’ve learned about the Bills at the bye week
For a secondary missing Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White, defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier’s group hasn’t missed a beat through the team’s first six games. How well Buffalo’s young cornerbacks have played is just one of the top lessons we’ve learned about the Bills heading into the bye. Among the other lessons we’ve learned: Buffalo’s depth has carried the team to its fast start, quarterback Josh Allen is off to a historic start thanks to his accuracy on downfield throws, and linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds and defensive end Greg Rousseau are among the most improved members of the team.
- Bills at bye roundtable: Surprise player? Best play? Will Buffalo make a big move? News writers have answers - Buffalo News
- Top 5 things we’ve learned about the Bills at the bye week - BuffaloBills.com
- Downfield throws have Josh Allen on historic passing pace through six games - Buffalo News
- Top 10 stats to know about Josh Allen’s sizzling start through Week 6 - BuffaloBills.com
- What they’re saying | National analysts assess the Bills heading into the bye week - BuffaloBills.com
Odds and ends
Find out how linebacker Matt Milano’s clutch plays helped spark Buffalo to an impressive win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Plus, All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer reveals he played in the win over Kansas City with two broken ribs, meet the artist who has commemorated Allen’s leap over Chiefs safety Justin Reid, find out why community groups want to know more about how the proposed new Bills stadium will benefit the neighboring community and more!
- PlayAction newsletter Oct. 20, 2022: Matt Milano’s underrated play-making - Buffalo News
- Bills’ Jordan Poyer says he broke two small bones in ribs, talks decision to travel to KC - Buffalo News
- Erik Brady: Philip Burke, the Josh Allen of artists, captures leaping Bills QB in mural - Buffalo News
- Community groups calling for transparency in Bills stadium benefits plan - Buffalo News
- Terry Pegula jumps up 60 spots on Forbes 400 list of richest Americans - Buffalo News
Loading comments...