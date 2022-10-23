Week 7 Sunday NFL matchups, game times, and picks

Week 7 of NFL action is here! We hit on the win during Thursday Night Football, so let’s get into the rest of the action for the week.

Betting lines are brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Green Bay Packers @ Washington Commanders — 1:00 PM ET, FOX

The Packers and Aaron Rodgers can’t lose three in a row, right? I don’t think I’ve ever seen a superstar quarterback miss a receiver so much. The departure of Davante Adams has really crippled an offense that used to appear unstoppable. Washington has one of the best defensive lines in the league. This could be a nightmare for Rodgers. But I still can’t imagine the Packers losing three in a row and losing to Taylor Heinecke. Packers win and cover.

New York Giants @ Jacksonville Jaguars — 1:00 PM ET, FOX

I bet against Brian Daboll last week, and my pockets regret it. Saquon Barkley is running like a man possessed, and the Giants’ defense is playing hard. Jacksonville has not looked like the same team that started the season hot. This will be a huge game for them as the season is starting to take shape. Giants beat the spread and win in Florida.

Atlanta Falcons @ Cincinnati Bengals — 1:00 PM ET, FOX

Atlanta just isn’t good. We knew that coming into the season, but I didn’t think Marcus Mariota would be this bad. Through six games he has just 1,055 yards passing with only six touchdowns and four interceptions. The Bengals are sure to win this one at home. They’re getting healthy, and they can’t lose this game if they want to be taken seriously. They cover at home.

Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans — 1:00 PM ET, CBS

This one was tough for me to pick. There have been so many injuries for the Colts. Jonathan Taylor hasn’t played the last couple of weeks, but they’ll need him healthy for this one. The Titans are beginning to look like the team we’re used to seeing. Derrick Henry is back looking like a dominant running back. I’m still not a believer in Ryan Tannehill. Indianapolis wins the slight upset.

Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys — 1:00 PM ET, CBS

“Return of the Dak” should be remixed and played on every show that covers the Cowboys. The Cooper Rush experience was fun, but reality hit when the Cowboys needed him to win the game instead of manage it. Dak Prescott has shown he has the potential to be a top quarterback in this league. Detroit is hoping their offense rolls like it did at the beginning of the season. Jared Goff has cooled off a bit, but there’s still something there. I expect the game to be close. The Lions beat the spread, but Dallas fans celebrate Victory Monday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers — 1:00 PM ET, FOX

In an absolute shocker, the Panthers traded running back Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco on Thursday night for a king’s ransom. P.J. Walker will get the start at quarterback for a team that has two first-round picks and dealing with injuries. Tom Brady can’t lose this game to Walker and Chuba Hubbard. The Buccaneers should cover and win.

Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens — 1:00 PM ET, CBS

The time is now for Lamar Jackson to shut everyone up and earn his contract. I know, he’s a former MVP. We know he’s the most dynamic quarterback to run the ball since Michael Vick. We also know he hasn’t made it out of the divisional round of the playoffs, and this season he hasn’t led the offense well enough to close out games they should win. Cleveland is still without quarterback Deshaun Watson, who’s serving an 11-game suspension, but Jacoby Brissett has done a nice job stepping into the starting role. Jackson is supposed to beat Brissett. Ravens cover and win at home.

Houston Texans @ Las Vegas Raiders — 4:05 PM ET, CBS

The Raiders are coming out of their bye week frustrated by the loss at Kansas City, I expect them to come out with purpose. Josh Jacobs should have another big day, and I expect Davante Adams to make some big plays. Houston has a fun run game to watch, but they shouldn’t be able to hang with the Raiders’ offense in Vegas. I’m picking the Raiders to cover and win at home.

New York Jets @ Denver Broncos — 4:05 PM ET, CBS

What can we say about the Jets? Do we believe in their record? They beat the Packers with great defense and special teams play, but one would have to think this type of winning isn’t sustainable. Russell Wilson has played so poorly that the frustration from his wide receivers is evident in game situations. Broncos fans get their wish and the team starts the backup quarterback Brett Rypien while Wilson nurses a hamstring injury. The Jets luck out again and get to face a quarterback most people aren’t familiar with (beyond knowing his famous uncle Mark). I still think Melvin Gordon and company can be too much to handle for the Jets. Broncos win at home.

Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Chargers — 4:25 PM ET, FOX

The Chargers are getting healthy. Quarterback Justin Herbert hasn’t looked like his old self yet, but he still has a cannon, and he can still make every throw. Keenan Allen is a game-time decision, but Austin Ekeler and Mike Williams should be enough to beat this Seahawks team. I’m picking the Chargers to cover and win at home.

Kansas City Chiefs @ San Francisco 49ers — 4:25 PM ET, FOX

It’s amazing that the 49ers made this trade during the biggest week on their schedule. Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t have the arm talent to hang with Patrick Mahomes, but Kyle Shanahan has the weapons to make things interesting. Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel on the same team just isn’t fair for any defense to gameplan for. The Chiefs are coming off a disappointing loss to Buffalo, and will look to redeem themselves this week on the road. But the excitement and energy will be too much to handle this week. I’m actually going to take the 49ers in this home upset.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Miami Dolphins — 8:20 PM ET, NBC

Tua Tagovailoa is back this week. After a couple scary head/back injuries in back-to-back games, all eyes have been on the Dolphins and their handling of the concussion protocol. This offense has missed their QB1. They’ve struggled to move the ball consistently against their opponents, and haven’t put up the same point totals as they did early in the season. With Tua back and healthy, I expect Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill to take advantage of Levi Wallace and company. Dolphins cover and win big at home in Tua’s return.