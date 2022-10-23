Breece Hall injury: Jets fear torn ACL for star rookie runner

New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in his team’s 16-9 road win over the Denver Broncos in Week 7. That’s according to Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who revealed the nature of the injury after the win.

#Jets coach Robert Saleh indicates it’s believed to be an ACL injury for RB Breece Hall. Brutal. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 23, 2022

Hall, the Jets’ second-round pick in a heralded 2022 NFL Draft class, has been a key figure in the resurgent Jets’ 5-2 start to the season. He had been particularly effective from Week 4 on, carrying the ball 55 times for 279 yards and three touchdowns in the Jets’ last three games—all wins—while adding six receptions for 117 yards in that span, as well.

He started the Denver game hot, as well, ripping off a 62-yard touchdown run to open the scoring. On his fourth carry of the game, however, he was hit high by multiple Broncos defenders, and his leg bent awkwardly underneath him as he was driven to the ground. He attempted to walk off the field with the assistance of trainers, but was eventually carted off.

Michael Carter, a 2021 fourth-round pick who did some nice things as a rookie, assumed the lead back role after Hall’s departure, and finished the Jets’ win over the Broncos with 13 carries for 29 yards.

If the initial fears about Hall’s knee end up being true, it will be a significant blow to a Jets team that is otherwise on a tear, having won four straight games en route to their 5-2 start. Even if luck favors Hall and tests reveal a much more minor injury tomorrow, it’s looking far more likely than not that Hall will not be available for the Jets in their suddenly-pivotal Week 9 matchup with the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills.