Bills vs. Packers opening odds: Buffalo favored by 10.5 points

One week ago, the opening odds for next week’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Buffalo Bills was set to -8.5 in favor of the Bills. At the time, that matched the largest betting deficit that Aaron Rodgers had faced in his career.

After the Packers’ embarrassing Week 7 loss to the Washington Commanders, 23-21, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have adjusted the line to -10.5 in favor of the Bills, with the over/under set at 48.

The Bills come into this week off a bye following their 24-20 road victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. Respected by many as the best team in the league, there’s optimism and expectation to win next week’s game in dominating fashion. Josh Allen looks like the MVP, and the defense is the best in the league.

The Packers have to figure things out if they want to stay in the mix in the NFC North. The Vikings are running away with the division, while the Packers are losing games they were expected to win. The offense is not connecting like we’ve seen in the past. With no real top receiver for the two-time defending MVP Rodgers, it’s making it difficult for this team to be successful.

Rodgers, however, is optimistic heading into the matchup despite Green Bay’s recent three-game slide. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Rodgers said the following after the loss today:

“I’m not worried about this squad. In fact, this might be the best thing for us. This week, nobody’s going to give us a chance, going to Buffalo on ‘Sunday Night Football,’ with a chance to get exposed. Shoot, this might be the best thing for us.”

Let us know what you think in the comments. Will Rodgers and company be able to keep up with Allen and the Bills? Do you see an upset in the making?