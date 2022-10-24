Buffalo Bills Super Bowl discussion: Circling The Wagons

In this episode of the Circling the Wagons Podcast, we discuss a number of different Buffalo Bills topics with Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports. We talk about the Bills’ biggest strength and weakness coming out of the bye week, what to make of the Christian McCaffrey trade (and if the Bills should’ve traded for him), his favorite Josh Allen stats, a potential Bills-Eagles Super Bowl, and much more. Listen now, and go Bills!

