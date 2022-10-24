Tre’Davious White injury: Bills All-Pro progressing in return to action

As the Buffalo Bills come out of their bye week, one question that loomed larger than the rest: Will cornerback Tre’Davious White play against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8?

Bills defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier cut right to the chase on Monday, telling reporters that White “was champing at the bit to get going” and that the cornerback was “making great progress.” However, Frazier also said that the coaches would defer to the team’s doctors for determining when the right time is to reinsert the Pro Bowl cornerback into the lineup. White has been sidelined since November 2021, when he tore his ACL on Thanksgiving Day.

“We are just deferring to the doctors, and letting them let us know one practice to the next how much closer he is to getting on the football field,” Frazier said. He then indicated that even when White is game ready, he may come in on a snap count. “It will be a gradual process when he comes back.”

Frazier also said that rookie corners Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford have been all the team could have hoped for, and have become an integral part of a defense that is among the best in the league.

“We wouldn’t be where we are as a defense without their contribution,” Frazier said. “Both Kaiir and Christian have done a terrific job for us. You know how challenging that position is. They have done a good job withstanding the pressure of doing that job, and then being rookies [on top of that].”

While the Bills’ defense has held opponents to just 91 points so far this season—creating a league leading plus-85 point differential despite using a rotating cast of characters to fill in for an injury-riddled defense—there is no doubt that they will be happy to have their star cornerback back out on the field with them.

And “Tre’ Day” is coming—possibly very soon. “It doesn’t seem like we are that far away from that,” Frazier said. “We will see how this week goes—but so far, so good.”