James Robinson traded to New York Jets

When the New York Jets host the Buffalo Bills in a suddenly-pivotal AFC East matchup in two weeks, the Jets will be featuring a new running back to replace rookie Breece Hall, who is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jets are acquiring veteran running back James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft that can escalate to a fifth-round pick based on some as-yet-unreported incentives.

Hall, the 2022 second-round pick who 681 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns in his first seven pro games, was injured in yesterday’s Jets win over Denver. He will miss the remainder of the season, but a strong recovery from this injury will place him right back atop the Jets’ backfield as a promising long-term talent.

Robinson, a third-year pro, has 386 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns this season as he attempts to revive his career following a late-season Achilles injury. He started this season in productive fashion, but has steadily ceded playing time to second-year runner Travis Etienne in Jacksonville, making him a prime trade target for a team desperate at running back.

The Jets are 5-2 and squarely in contention for an AFC East title as the season nears its midway point. The loss of Hall hurts an offense that has struggled to move the ball through the air of late, but which had found an identity on the ground with Hall leading those efforts. Robinson won’t be able to replace Hall’s explosive playmaking ability, but he’s a workhorse runner that the Jets can rely on to maintain balance in their offense as they look to end a 11-season playoff drought.