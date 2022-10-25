Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen producing more yards than some whole teams

Despite not playing a game this weekend, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is still near the top of the league leaderboard in many metrics. In some cases, he is outpacing entire teams that have yet to have their bye week, and therefore have played more games than the Bills.

One of those measures is total offense—passing yards plus rushing yards, minus yards lost due to sacks. Allen stands above everyone else in the NFL—Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow included—in this metric, with 2,187 yards. Every other player in the top ten, except Jalen Hurts, has played in seven games to Allen’s six. If Allen was an entire NFL offense by himself, he would rank 26th in the league—ranking ahead of three teams who have played in seven games, the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Carolina Panthers.

Allen has been on a tear this season, and is showing no signs of slowing down. That has put him at the top of MVP odds and the Bills at the top of Super Bowl odds. They’ll both be aiming to shorten those odds when they play on national TV against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday.