Coming off their bye week, the Buffalo Bills (5-1) return home to host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (3-4) in a showdown on Sunday Night Football.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads with early thoughts on the Week 8 matchup between the red-hot Bills and the stumbling Packers, who have lost three consecutive games for the first time in coach Matt LaFleur’s four-year tenure.

Early thoughts on Bills vs. Packers matchup

The last time Aaron Rodgers visited Western New York, Bacarri Rambo picked off the future Hall of Fame quarterback twice, and Marcus Thigpen returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown as the Bills shocked the Packers, 21-13, on December 14, 2014. This year, despite Rodgers and the Packers being in the midst of a three-game losing streak, Rodgers feels a trip to Buffalo “might be the best thing for us.”

These links examine the broken Packers offense to see what’s gone so wrong for Rodgers in his first season without star wide receiver Davante Adams. You’ll also read quotes from offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier on what to expect from Green Bay.

NFL trade deadline: best option for improving the Bills’ roster?

With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching (the deadline to make deals is 4:00 PM Eastern on Tuesday, November 1), discussions around which positions general manager Brandon Beane could look to address via the trade market abound, with four trade candidates who would help upgrade Buffalo’s roster for the stretch run offered up below.

NFL power rankings, Week 8

Coming off their bye week, the Bills still find themselves high atop the weekly NFL power rankings.

More Bills news and notes

Below, you’ll find reflections on Buffalo’s 5-1 start to sort through the lessons we’ve learned about the Bills so far; discuss whether wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is indeed going to come to Buffalo; pay tribute to the late former Bills defensive coordinator Walt Corey, who led the defense during Buffalo’s four trips to the Super Bowl; and much more.

