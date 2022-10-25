The first seven weeks of the 2022 NFL season are in the books, following the Chicago Bears’ victory over the New England Patriots. While the Buffalo Bills have lived up to early expectations, there are plenty of questions surrounding the rest of the NFL.

In this episode of BBR, I share my thoughts on the recent struggles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Patriots, and other teams that had Super Bowl aspirations heading into the season. It’s certainly too early in the season to write any team off, but there are some troubling trends for a number of the teams—all discussed in the episode below.

In this week’s “Paying Homage” segment, we have a little bit of fun recognizing Case Keenum. If you haven’t seen the latest video with “Undercover Case,” you can catch it here and see why the backup quarterback is winning over fans in Buffalo.

BBR is sponsored by Homage, the softest Buffalo Bills tees in the game.

