The Buffalo Bills are off to a 5-1 start despite the absence of Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White, who tore his ACL during a win over the New Orleans Saints last Thanksgiving. As the Bills prepare to host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in a Week 8 clash, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing White’s progress, and whether he will make his season debut on Sunday.

Will Tre’Davious White return from injury this week?

Count Buffalo Bills assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier among those excited to welcome White back to a defense that is the best in the NFL through seven weeks. Frazier said White is close to returning to action—“he’s making great progress”—but the team is being cautious with its star cornerback. White could make his return either this week against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, or the following week when Buffalo travels to face the New York Jets.

Plus, examining what’s gone wrong with the Packers offense, Rodgers praises one of Josh Allen’s receivers, and we see where the Bills sit in the latest NFL power rankings.

NFL trade deadline: best option for improving the Bills’ roster?

The NFL trade deadline is 4:00 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Bills were linked to trade talks for former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey before he was dealt to the San Francisco 49ers. How else could general manager Brandon Beane look to improve his team at the deadline?

Walt Corey passes away

Walt Corey, the Buffalo Bills’ defensive coordinator during the team’s runs to the Super Bowl in the 1990s, died Monday night at the age of 84. Corey, a linebacker for the Dallas Texans and Kansas City Chiefs, came to Buffalo to run the Bills’ defense for head coach Marv Levy in 1987.

Even more Bills news

Find out why Ken Dorsey’s transition to offensive coordinator has gone quite smoothly, why it should be easier for Bills fans to get to and from the team’s proposed new stadium, how a Halloween costume based on tight end Dawson Knox led to a donation to an area organization that helps families in need, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings