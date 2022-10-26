The Buffalo Bills are off to a 5-1 start despite the absence of Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White, who tore his ACL during a win over the New Orleans Saints last Thanksgiving. As the Bills prepare to host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in a Week 8 clash, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing White’s progress, and whether he will make his season debut on Sunday.
Will Tre’Davious White return from injury this week?
Count Buffalo Bills assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier among those excited to welcome White back to a defense that is the best in the NFL through seven weeks. Frazier said White is close to returning to action—“he’s making great progress”—but the team is being cautious with its star cornerback. White could make his return either this week against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, or the following week when Buffalo travels to face the New York Jets.
Plus, examining what’s gone wrong with the Packers offense, Rodgers praises one of Josh Allen’s receivers, and we see where the Bills sit in the latest NFL power rankings.
- Observations: Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White is ‘making great progress’ - Buffalo News
- Ryan O’Halloran: Minus Davante Adams, Green Bay offense looks different ... not in a good way - Buffalo News
- Aaron Rodgers never misses opportunity to mention this Bills receiver - newyorkupstate.com
- Packers ‘should consider staying home’ vs. Bills (Week 8 power rankings) - newyorkupstate.com
NFL trade deadline: best option for improving the Bills’ roster?
The NFL trade deadline is 4:00 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Bills were linked to trade talks for former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey before he was dealt to the San Francisco 49ers. How else could general manager Brandon Beane look to improve his team at the deadline?
- How the Bills could improve at the trade deadline: Jerry Jeudy, Josh Jacobs or Andre Dillard? - The Athletic
- Antonio Gibson? Albert Okwuegbunam? Bills have options to upgrade roster ahead of 2022 NFL trade deadline - newyorkupstate.com
- Do Buffalo Bills need to make moves before trade deadline? - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN
Walt Corey passes away
Walt Corey, the Buffalo Bills’ defensive coordinator during the team’s runs to the Super Bowl in the 1990s, died Monday night at the age of 84. Corey, a linebacker for the Dallas Texans and Kansas City Chiefs, came to Buffalo to run the Bills’ defense for head coach Marv Levy in 1987.
- Walt Corey, defensive coordinator for Bills’ four Super Bowl teams, dies at age 84 - Buffalo News
- Former Bills remember long-time defensive coordinator Walt Corey - BuffaloBills.com
- Former Chiefs player, longtime Bills defensive coordinator Walt Corey dies - Yahoo! Sports
- Former NFL player/coach Walt Corey dies at 84 - ProFootballTalk
Even more Bills news
Find out why Ken Dorsey’s transition to offensive coordinator has gone quite smoothly, why it should be easier for Bills fans to get to and from the team’s proposed new stadium, how a Halloween costume based on tight end Dawson Knox led to a donation to an area organization that helps families in need, and more!
- Analysis: Ken Dorsey checking most boxes amid dream start as Bills’ offensive coordinator - Buffalo News
- A few changes planned for the new Bills stadium should make it easier for fans to come and go - Buffalo News
- How a Dawson Knox Halloween costume spurs a lesson in paying it forward - Buffalo News
- Bills’ injured star defender wins Halloween with perfect costume - newyorkupstate.com
- Mural of Josh Allen hurdling a hit with Bills fans. Where to see it - Democrat & Chronicle
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- AFC playoff picture Week 8: race tightens up beneath Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen producing more yards than some NFL teams - Buffalo Rumblings
- Josh Allen is on historic pace towards an MVP season - Buffalo Rumblings
- NFL power rankings: Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles pace the field - Buffalo Rumblings
- David Njoku injury: high ankle sprain could affect Browns-Bills availability - Buffalo Rumblings
- James Robinson traded to New York Jets - Buffalo Rumblings
- Breece Hall injury: Jets fear torn ACL for star rookie runner - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...