Bills Reacts Survey, Week 8: Who is Buffalo’s toughest remaining opponent?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Buffalo Bills fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

It’s Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, and we want to know how you’re feeling, Bills Mafia! Every week of the season, we’ll ask fans if they’re confident the team is headed in the right direction—and more of the most pressing questions facing the coming game. Let us know what you think!

The Bills are fresh off their bye and ready to tackle the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. Many predicted the early portion of their schedule would be the team’s toughest. Finishing 5-1 over that portion of the schedule has boosted Buffalo’s likelihood of controlling their playoff destiny come January. But has the team faced its most daunting foes? While schedules are often measured in difficulty based on the opposing teams’ prior season, the reality on the field can sometimes be quite different on a week-to-week basis.

Buffalo was all but assured to continue a recent string of dominance in the AFC East, yet their only loss is to the Miami Dolphins, and the New York Jets are right behind the Bills at 5-2. There may not be much room for error if they want to win the East in 2022.

So, when considering Buffalo’s remaining opponents, who do you believe will be the toughest matchup? Is it a home date against quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers? What about the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings, boasting an identical 5-1 record to the Bills? There’s also the Cincinnati Bengals, who seemed to stumble out of the gate, but have been performing much better of late, with the firepower between quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase seemingly fully restored. Of any team still on Buffalo’s schedule, the Bengals might have the offense best-suited to match the Bills on the scoreboard.

Key to Buffalo’s season is their AFC East record, as we’re all well aware. The back end of their schedule is loaded with divisional games, when they’ll have a home rematch with the Dolphins, and face the surprisingly upstart New York Jets and pesky New England Patriots twice each. The Jets are riding high on defense this season, complemented by a robust rushing attack. But that run game took a major hit when rookie phenom running back Breece Hall was lost to a season-ending knee injury. And those Patriots? Well, they appear to be in the midst of a quarterback conundrum, while seemingly ignoring the fact that there are two voices calling plays on offense and zero to build around at wide receiver. Even with all that internal trouble, New England is still almost always a problem for the Bills.

So tell us, by voting below:

How confident are you now in the team’s direction? Who’s Buffalo’s toughest remaining opponent (among those listed here)?