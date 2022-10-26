Though the Buffalo Bills had a bye week, the NFL keeps producing new and exciting topics worth discussing—because they pertain to the Bills.

Hosts Jamie D’Amico and big Chris Newton take a lighthearted look at the latest news around the league that pertains to Buffalo, including:

The New England Patriots’ quarterback controversy

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers exhibiting a flippant attitude all season. Does he care anymore?

The New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings are coming up on the Bills’ schedule, and these games appear tougher than most expected before the season began.

