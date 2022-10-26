Hump Day Hotline: Green Bay heads to Buffalo

Aaron Rodgers, the two-time reigning NFL MVP, is heading to Orchard Park for a duel with the current betting favorite to unseat Rodgers for the MVP, Josh Allen. The question is, will that maligned Green Bay Packers offense be able to match up against edge rusher Von Miller and the Buffalo Bills’ defense? We’ll find out in prime time on Sunday Night Football.

Join the Voice and the King as they talk about all the Bills topics of the week, including injuries roster additions. While we’ve embedded the live video feed below (the show kicks off at 8:00 PM Eastern), if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch here but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.