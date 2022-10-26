Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott revealed early Wednesday afternoon that cornerback Tre’Davious White will not be ready to play in time for the team’s Sunday Night Football matchup with the Green Bay Packers this weekend.

McDermott: We’ll keep taking it a day at a time with Tre’Davious White. He will not play this week. #Bills — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) October 26, 2022

White, who is working his way back from an ACL tear sustained on Thanksgiving Day 2021, was activated from the PUP list and practiced for the first time on October 12, two weeks ago today. He’ll continue to practice this week, as well, as White has a 21-day window in which he may participate in on-field activities before the team must decide to add him to the active roster, or place him on Injured Reserve.

White had been practicing in a red, non-contact jersey for the past two weeks, but today, he’s in no such garb.

Out for Sunday's game...but no red non-contact jersey and he looked to be moving around really well@WKBW pic.twitter.com/PddToflBeY — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) October 26, 2022

With White out of the lineup this season, the Bills have predominantly relied on third-year cornerback Dane Jackson, as well as rookie cornerbacks Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford, to handle the boundary cornerback duties defensively. Taron Johnson has continued to excel in his slot corner role. Elam (2), Johnson (1), and Jackson (1) have all turned in key interceptions over the Bills’ first six games.

Even without White’s services, the Bills currently have the NFL’s No. 1 defense ranked by yards allowed per game. Their 205.3 yards per game surrendered through the air ranks 11th in the NFL, though given that the Bills routinely play with (large) leads, that may be their reality for most of this season, with or without White in the lineup.