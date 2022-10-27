Buffalo Rumblinks, 10/27: new stadium renderings, Tre’Davious White news

The Buffalo Bills are planning on moving into a new stadium in time for the 2026 NFL season, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with a first look at artists’ renderings of how the stadium could look when it debuts.
Bills new stadium artist renderings revealed
The Bills are working on their new stadium, which will be built across the street from the team’s current home in Orchard Park, NY, and is slated to open in 2026. On Thursday, for the first time, the team unveiled two renderings for the new stadium, which will have a smaller capacity than current Highmark Stadium and will feature a partial roof and a perforated metal exterior. The images depict the exterior of the stadium and the seating bowl.
Tre’Davious White ruled out for Bills vs. Packers
All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White, who has been working his way back from an ACL injury, is still on schedule with his efforts to return to the field—but he won’t make his season debut on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.
Micah Hyde injury update
Despite being out for the season with what he called an “eye-opening” neck injury, All-Pro safety Micah Hyde is still finding ways to help the Bills. Hear how Hyde is making a difference for Buffalo’s defense, and how his recovery is progressing.
Even more Bills news and notes
Von Miller and the Bills gave back to Hamlin Park Academy #74 School as part of a week-long “Huddle for Hunger” initiative. Plus, is it too soon to discuss whether Josh Allen has eclipsed Hall of Famer Jim Kelly as the greatest quarterback in franchise history?
