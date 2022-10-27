Greg Rousseau on Von Miller mentorship: “It’s been a blessing”

When the Buffalo Bills landed future Hall of Fame pass rusher Von Miller in free agency, players and fans were thrilled. Everyone was sure that Miller would be the piece to push Buffalo’s defense to the top—and so far, they’ve been proven right. With six sacks in as many games, Miller has been the catalyst for a defense that’s been able to apply much more pressure on opposing quarterbacks than it did last season.

Recently, Bills second-year defensive end Greg Rousseau joined The 33rd Team’s Trey Wingo to talk about some of the things the savvy veteran has taught him.

“It’s been great so far. It’s been a blessing. I can’t ask for more,” Rousseau gushed. “It’s really just his mindset towards the game. It really hasn’t been too much physical stuff because, you know, because Von is Von and I’m myself.”

Rousseau stated that the team’s rushers aren’t trying to emulate someone else, but are taking notes from Miller’s “aggressive mindset.” Wingo then asked how the mentoring process has gone for him so far.

“It’s been great. I pick his brain about everything,” Rousseau replied, “not just football stuff. But the advice off the field.”

Rousseau said that Miller has been an open book with him, and has taught him a lot so far. You can check out the full clip below.