Buffalo Bills new stadium renderings released

The Buffalo Bills on Thursday morning released the first two renderings of their new stadium, which remains scheduled to be completed in time for the 2026 NFL regular season.

If you like giant, golden statues of bison, you’re in for a real treat. The two renderings are viewable in the gallery at the top of this article, or at the link above.

Following the release, Bills COO and EVP Ron Raccuia joined WGR 550 to discuss the renderings, and also dropped a few more interesting nuggets about the stadium. While we didn’t learn much new from what we previously knew about the stadium’s design, some additional details emerged.

For starters, per Raccuia, the previously-disclosed canopy that surrounds the stadium—meant to deter weather elements—will cover 65 percent of all seats in the stadium and “is a huge component to mitigate the wind factors [for the fans]”.

Right now the renderings with the canopy cover 65% of all seats. - Raccuia. — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) October 27, 2022

Raccuia: "The canopy is a huge component to mitigate the wind factors (in addition to the rain, etc.). We think this is the most effective canopy and covers the most amount of people to do everything else we need to do." — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) October 27, 2022

Additionally, Raccuia announced that the Bills will have what he called a “3D sales center” designed to take fans (and, presumably, prospective season ticket holders) on a virtual tour from their front door to their seats in the new stadium.

Interesting - The Bills will have a fully developed, state of the art, 3D sales center that will take every fan through the new stadium experience - it will literally take you from your home front door to your seat to see the route to stadium, entering, sitting. -- per Raccuia — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) October 27, 2022

The release of the Bills’ renderings came less than 24 hours after the Tennessee Titans released renderings of their new stadium—one which has been publicly disclosed for far less time than the Bills’ new stadium has.

The Bills, Erie County, and New York State have twice pushed back self-imposed deadlines to finalize a new stadium agreement. There is no concern that the deal won’t eventually be completed, but they are taking their time with the details and work has already begun.

