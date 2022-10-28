Speed Option: Previewing Bills-Packers Sunday Night Football tilt

The Buffalo Bills, fresh off their bye week, will be hosting the Green Bay Packers, fresh off three straight losses, at Highmark Stadium for their Week 8 matchup on Sunday Night Football. The last time the Bills hosted the Packers was The Bacarri Rambo Game, where Rambo picked off Aaron Rodgers twice in an upset win for the Bills in 2014. The tables have turned since then, and now the Bills enter the game as double-digit favorites.

Packers 2022 season recap (so far)

The Packers have had a streaky start to the 2022 season. They started with a loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and then rallied off three straight wins over the Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New England Patriots. Any momentum from that win streak has been lost, however, as Green Bay matched the three straight wins with three straight losses. They lost to both New York teams in back-to-back weeks, then lost last week to the Washington Commanders. This brings them to 3-4 entering the game in Orchard Park, NY.

Packers head coach: Matt LaFleur

Matt LaFleur is in his fourth season as the Packers’ head coach. He joined the team after two seasons as an NFL offensive coordinator, first with the Tennessee Titans and next with the Los Angeles Rams. He has a 42-14 (0.750 W-L%) record in the regular season, and a 2-3 (0.400 W-L%) record in the playoffs.

Packers offensive coordinator: Adam Stenavich

The Packers have a rookie offensive coordinator in Adam Stenavich. He was promoted to OC after two seasons as their offensive line coach, and one season as their offensive line coach and run game coordinator. The Packers promoted Stenavich after their former coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, left to become the head coach of the Denver Broncos. The Packers’ offense currently ranks 23rd in points per game and 20th in yards per game.

Packers defensive coordinator: Joe Barry

Joe Barry is in his second season as the team’s defensive coordinator, and his sixth overall season as an NFL defensive coordinator. Barry replaced former Bills defensive coordinator Mike Pettine after the 2020-21 season. The Packers’ defense is currently ranked 14th in points per game allowed, and eighth in yards per game allowed.

Packers offensive starters

QB: Aaron Rodgers

RB: Aaron Jones

WR: Allen Lazard

WR: Sammy Watkins

WR: Romeo Doubs *

TE: Robert Tonyan

LT: David Bakhtiari

LG: Elgton Jenkins

C: Josh Myers

RG: Jon Runyan

RT: Yosh Nijman

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie

Defensive Starters

DE: Dean Lowry

NT: Kenny Clark

DE: Jarran Reed ^

OLB: Preston Smith

ILB: De’Vondre Campbell

ILB: Quay Walker *

OLB: Rashan Gary

CB: Jaire Alexander

CB: Eric Stokes

FS: Minkah Fitzpatrick

S: Adrian Amos

S: Darnell Savage

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie