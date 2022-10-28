 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NABP: Is Green Bay really as bad as they’ve looked?

Not Another Buffalo Podcast discusses the upcoming Bills-Packers Sunday Night Football tilt

By Jonathan Korzelius
It was a surprising weekend around the NFL in Week 7, headlined by future Hall of Fame quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers both being handed losses for the second straight week. With the Green Bay Packers coming to town for Sunday Night Football this week, the guys discuss whether there’s any realistic chance of a Buffalo Bills loss, short of a Jacksonville-esque meltdown.

