Buffalo Rumblinks, 10/28: Bills vs. Packers storylines

As the Buffalo Bills (5-1) prepare to welcome Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (3-4) to Highmark Stadium for a primetime showdown on Sunday Night Football, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing the key matchups and storylines to watch as Buffalo looks to extend Green Bay’s recent slide.

Bills vs. Packers storylines

The Packers have endured plenty of problems during their recent three-game losing streak, but their pass defense is one of the few things that has gone well for Green Bay this year. The Packers’ defense enters Week 8 as the stingiest unit in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game. Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills will offer a severe challenge to Green Bay’s secondary, however. Here’s a run through the best storylines and matchups to watch, including how Rodgers and the Packers can serve as a cautionary tale for the Bills and their fans.

Bills-Packers injury list

The Bills are about as healthy as they can be coming out of their bye week, with only starting right tackle Spencer Brown sidelined from Thursday’s practice session. On the other side, Rodgers and the Packers are likely going to be without Rodgers’s top wideout, Allen Lazard, when the teams meet Sunday night.

NFL trade deadline: how active should the Bills be?

The NFL trade deadline is 4:00 PM Eastern on Tuesday, November 1. How active should general manager Brandon Beane be? The Buffalo News offers up 10 potential trade candidates who would serve as an upgrade to Buffalo’s roster.

Even more Bills news and notes

Hear from former Bill Sammy Watkins on why Buffalo is still his team; read up on Allen and his propensity to excel off-platform; and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings