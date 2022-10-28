Buffalo Rumblinks, 10/28: Bills vs. Packers storylines

As the Buffalo Bills (5-1) prepare to welcome Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (3-4) to Highmark Stadium for a primetime showdown on Sunday Night Football, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing the key matchups and storylines to watch as Buffalo looks to extend Green Bay’s recent slide.
Bills vs. Packers storylines
The Packers have endured plenty of problems during their recent three-game losing streak, but their pass defense is one of the few things that has gone well for Green Bay this year. The Packers’ defense enters Week 8 as the stingiest unit in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game. Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills will offer a severe challenge to Green Bay’s secondary, however. Here’s a run through the best storylines and matchups to watch, including how Rodgers and the Packers can serve as a cautionary tale for the Bills and their fans.
- PlayAction: Bills will test Packers’ lofty pass-defense ranking - Buffalo News
- Top 6 storylines to follow for Bills vs. Packers | Week 8 - BuffaloBills.com
- 6 things to watch for in Bills vs. Packers | Week 8 - BuffaloBills.com
- Packers storylines: Sammy Watkins eager to return to ‘Rough Buff,’ his first NFL home - The Athletic (subscription required)
- “We’ve got to be prepared for everything” | Bills look past Green Bay’s record when preparing for Sunday night - BuffaloBills.com
- Mark Gaughan: Aaron Rodgers, Packers are a cautionary tale for Bills, their fans - Buffalo News
- Stevie Johnson to serve as Bills Legend of the Game | Week 8 - BuffaloBills.com
- Alan Pergament: NBC’s Mike Tirico sees Packers’ woes as adding drama to Sunday night game with Bills - Buffalo News
Bills-Packers injury list
The Bills are about as healthy as they can be coming out of their bye week, with only starting right tackle Spencer Brown sidelined from Thursday’s practice session. On the other side, Rodgers and the Packers are likely going to be without Rodgers’s top wideout, Allen Lazard, when the teams meet Sunday night.
- Bills injury updates: Tackle Spencer Brown remains out - Buffalo News
- Bills as healthy as can be in weeks - WGR 550
- Packers’ top receiver likely a ‘no go’ vs. Bills after hearing ‘snap, crackle and pop’ - newyorkupstate.com
- Top Packers WR Allen Lazard says he’s likely out vs. Bills - ESPN.com Green Bay Packers Blog
NFL trade deadline: how active should the Bills be?
The NFL trade deadline is 4:00 PM Eastern on Tuesday, November 1. How active should general manager Brandon Beane be? The Buffalo News offers up 10 potential trade candidates who would serve as an upgrade to Buffalo’s roster.
- Inside the Bills: 10 potential targets for Brandon Beane ahead of the NFL trade deadline - Buffalo News
- As running game struggles, trade deadline may be interesting for Bills - Democrat & Chronicle
Even more Bills news and notes
Hear from former Bill Sammy Watkins on why Buffalo is still his team; read up on Allen and his propensity to excel off-platform; and more!
- Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen thrives on off-platform throws - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN
- Sammy Watkins says Bills are ‘still my team’ as he prepares for first game against Buffalo - newyorkupstate.com
- Thanks to private plane, parents of Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson will have NFL doubleheader Sunday - Buffalo News
