Buffalo Bills starting right tackle Spencer Brown was ruled out for the team’s Sunday Night Football matchup with the Green Bay Packers today. Bills head coach Sean McDermott made the announcement in an appearance on WGR 550, before his team hit the practice field for the day.

Brown was injured during the Bills’ 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. He has not practiced yet this week, and by the sounds of it, he likely won’t practice today, either. Veteran swing tackle David Quessenberry will step into Brown’s right tackle spot against the Packers, and if they’re smart, Green Bay will put their best pass rusher, Rashan Gary, on that side of the line for stretches.

The Bills have been enduring a rash of ankle injuries as a team this season, with Brown’s just the latest to occur. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver injured his ankle in Week 1 and missed multiple games, and receiver-slash-special teamer Jake Kumerow is trying to return to the lineup this weekend after being out since a Week 3 ankle injury of his own. It’s quite possible that Brown will become the third Bill to miss multiple games due to an ankle injury this season.

The rest of the Bills’ injury report—including close calls on Kumerow and fellow special teams ace Taiwan Jones—will come out later today, once practice concludes.