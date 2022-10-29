Buffalo Rumblinks, 10/29: prepping for Bills-Packers

As the Buffalo Bills (5-1) prepare to face the Green Bay Packers (3-4) under the lights at Highmark Stadium tomorrow night, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing the good news on the injury front, as only starting right tackle Spencer Brown has been ruled out.
Bills injury list shrinks for Packers SNF game
With the exception of All-Pro safety Micah Hyde, who is out for the season, and cornerback Tre’Davious White, who has not been activated yet, Buffalo is about as healthy as a NFL team can be heading into Sunday. The only Bill who was ruled out for the showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers is starting right tackle Spencer Brown, who suffered an ankle injury during the second quarter of Buffalo’s Week 6 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Every other player who was listed on the team’s injury report earlier in the week practiced in some capacity on Friday.
- Bills’ injury updates: Spencer Brown ruled out vs. Packers - Buffalo News
- Bills rule out OL Spencer Brown (ankle) for Week 8 vs. Packers - BuffaloBills.com
Bills new stadium renderings revealed
Fans of the Bills got their first look at artist renderings of how Buffalo’s proposed new stadium, which will be built across the street from the team’s current facility in Orchard Park. Hear from a member of the Bills front office and the design team that came up with the look and feel of the new stadium on how the design reflects “a celebration of Western New York” while making the stadium “a place where visiting teams hate to play.”
- Renderings of new Buffalo Bills stadium show nod to the past: ‘It’s a celebration of Western New York’ - Buffalo News
- In-depth: Evaluating Bills stadium renderings with Populous - WGR 550
- “It’s effectively the stadium” | Bills executive shares details of new Bills Stadium renderings, other unique features - BuffaloBills.com
- With ‘one bite at the apple,’ Southtowns leaders call for development plan around new Bills stadium - Buffalo News
Even more Bills news and notes
Get the behind-the-scenes story on the t-shirts Von Miller wears before every game that honor past and current members of the Bills; hear from head coach Sean McDermott on the challenges of facing Aaron Rodgers; find out how an iconic Josh Allen moment is inspiring a classic Halloween costume; and more!
- Ryan O’Halloran: A man and his custom T-shirts – how Von Miller uses pregame routine to recognize past, current - Buffalo News
- LISTEN: McDermott: ‘Hat goes off’ to Aaron Rodgers - WGR 550
- Josh Allen’s hurdle inspires epic Halloween costume complete with Hurdle Ave. sign - Buffalo News
- Happy birthday to Bills! ‘Enthusiasm of the Buffalo fans was a main factor’ Ralph Wilson said in 1959 - Buffalo News
Recent Bills coverage from Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs. Packers injuries: Spencer Brown ruled out for SNF game - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Packers injury report: Spencer Brown out, Jake Kumerow in - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills Packers game preview: Five Buffalo players to watch - Buffalo Rumblings
- Packers vs. Bills preview: Five Green Bay players to watch - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...