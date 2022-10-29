Buffalo Rumblinks, 10/29: prepping for Bills-Packers

As the Buffalo Bills (5-1) prepare to face the Green Bay Packers (3-4) under the lights at Highmark Stadium tomorrow night, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing the good news on the injury front, as only starting right tackle Spencer Brown has been ruled out.

Bills injury list shrinks for Packers SNF game

With the exception of All-Pro safety Micah Hyde, who is out for the season, and cornerback Tre’Davious White, who has not been activated yet, Buffalo is about as healthy as a NFL team can be heading into Sunday. The only Bill who was ruled out for the showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers is starting right tackle Spencer Brown, who suffered an ankle injury during the second quarter of Buffalo’s Week 6 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Every other player who was listed on the team’s injury report earlier in the week practiced in some capacity on Friday.

Bills new stadium renderings revealed

Fans of the Bills got their first look at artist renderings of how Buffalo’s proposed new stadium, which will be built across the street from the team’s current facility in Orchard Park. Hear from a member of the Bills front office and the design team that came up with the look and feel of the new stadium on how the design reflects “a celebration of Western New York” while making the stadium “a place where visiting teams hate to play.”

Even more Bills news and notes

Get the behind-the-scenes story on the t-shirts Von Miller wears before every game that honor past and current members of the Bills; hear from head coach Sean McDermott on the challenges of facing Aaron Rodgers; find out how an iconic Josh Allen moment is inspiring a classic Halloween costume; and more!

