Rams vs. 49ers: Monday Night Football game pick, open thread

Are you ready for some more football? Tonight the Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West showdown under the lights of Monday Night Football. While the teams go about offense from completely different spectrums, both are capable of scoring points in spades. Still, I see one clear winner in tonight’s matchup.

Los Angeles Rams +100 @ San Francisco 49ers

I love the 49ers and everything about them. It’s unfortunate that quarterback Trey Lance is injured and they have to start Jimmy Garoppolo in his place for the remainder of the season. However, you can do a lot worse than starting a QB who led your team to the Super Bowl. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is one of the most brilliant offensive minds in football. But I still think the Rams are the team to beat in that division. The defending Super Bowl Champions are out to prove something. Los Angeles is 2-0 since losing to the Bills in Week 1, and I don’t see them slowing down any time soon. Jimmy G won’t be able to score enough points to keep up with wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson II.

I’m picking the Rams to win with ease, 28-17, even with the 49ers being favored by two points over at DraftKings Sportsbook. Robinson will finally have the game LA fans have been waiting to see.

Here’s your MNF thread to enjoy the game with your fellow Buffalo Rumblers.