Buffalo Bills WR Jamison Crowder suffers broken ankle in Sunday’s win over Baltimore

The Buffalo Bills pulled off a comeback for their record books as they defeated the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 as time ran out on Sunday, winning a game in which they never had the lead for the first time in team history.

But in the process, the Bills, who have had their share of injuries over the first three games of the 2022 season, added yet another player to their injury ledger on Monday morning.

Jamison Crowder left Sunday’s game after he was injured on a seven-yard punt return early in the third quarter. After being evaluated on the sideline, Crowder was seen with an air cast on his left leg and being taken to the locker room on a cart and the Bills listed Crowder as doubtful to return with an ankle injury.

Monday morning, more news about the injury came out, as it was reported that the injury is in fact a broken ankle and that Crowder will be undergoing more tests to see if there was any other damage done. It could be assumed that they are looking for any additional ligament damage that may have taken place alongside the break.

#Bills WR Jamison Crowder suffered a broken ankle in Sunday’s dramatic win over the #Ravens, source said. He’ll have additional tests to see what other damage went along with it, but Crowder is now out indefinitely. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2022

While a plan of action for Crowder’s recovery has not yet been stated, it is possible that this could be season-ending for the veteran wide receiver. It’s assumed that Buffalo will place Crowder on IR, making room on their active roster to either elevate a player from the practice squad or to sign another veteran.

Crowder has been in the league eight seasons, having started his career in 2015 with the Washington Commanders before playing for the New York Jets for the 2019-2021 seasons. The Bills signed the wide receiver during the offseason after releasing Cole Beasley.

While Crowder has recorded six receptions for 60 yards with no touchdowns this season, he was the team’s primary punt returner having returned nine punts for 100 yards with four fair-catches through four games.

When Crowder exited the game Buffalo rookie wide receiver Khalil Shakir took over, catching two passes for 23 yards.

The Bills are already short at the receiver position as Jake Kumerow missed Sunday’s game with an ankle injury and Isaiah McKenzie is in concussion protocol after taking a hard hit on a catch in the middle of the field.

Along with Shakir, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis—who himself has been battling an ankle injury for the past two weeks—are the only available receivers on the 53-man roster today. The Bills do have Tavon Austin, Tanner Gentry, and Isaiah Hodgens on the practice squad, however. Marquez Stevenson, who was placed on IR at the start of the season, has missed the required four games of action, and would be eligible to return to the active roster if he’s healthy.

So, for Buffalo, it is once again that time: Next man up.