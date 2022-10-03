Bills vs. Steelers injuries: Sean McDermott provides Monday updates

On Monday, head coach Sean McDermott addressed the injuries the Buffalo Bills will manage in preparation for their Week 5 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ever a busy memo so far this season, the Bills’ injury list took a major hit with the additions of wide receiver Jamison Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie. Thankfully, while it was reported that safety Jordan Poyer was being attended to at the end of their win in Baltimore, the injury appears to have been a case of Poyer having the wind knocked out of him following his game-changing interception.

McDermott confirmed the day’s earlier news that Crowder suffered a broken ankle in Sunday’s game with the Baltimore Ravens, adding that Crowder would likely be placed on IR this week.

With McKenzie in concussion protocol due to a head injury sustained in Baltimore, McDermott said the coaching staff will look at the receivers they have on the practice squad. “We have some options,” he said in reference to wide receivers Isaiah Hodgins, Tavon Austin, and Tanner Gentry. “The guys have been doing a great job on the practice squad.” Of course, it is completely plausible that McKenzie could clear concussion protocol sometime during the week and be eligible to play on Sunday. But should he need more time to get healthy, McDermott indicated the team won’t panic.

As far as the other players currently listed on injury report over the past week or more, McDermott simply said that defensive tackle Ed Oliver is progressing from his ankle injury sustained in Week 1. “I think we just didn’t feel like he was in a good spot to play,” McDermott said when asked about why Oliver didn’t play in the game against the Ravens despite looking good in pre-game. “Same with the other guys—they are all improving, and we will see how they go this week. Our hope is that they get back out there.”

The real question everyone wants to know—”When will Tre’Davious White be back?”—didn’t get much of an answer from McDermott. “He continues to improve in his rehab, and we will get him back out there when he’s ready,” was McDermott’s answer. “One day at a time.

White, who tore his ACL last Thanksgiving Day, started the season on the PUP list and, by rule, can return to the team as early as this week. However, with McDermott being vague in his answer, the All-Pro cornerback may slowly work his way back into the lineup over the next few weeks.

After Week 5, Buffalo takes on the Kansas City Chiefs before heading into a Week 7 bye. Whether White will be game-ready before the bye is the question that Bills fans are asking, but in true McDermott style, aren’t receiving any answers today.