How to watch Bills vs. Packers in NFL Week 8

Coming off of the bye week, the Buffalo Bills are hoping to improve to 6-1 as they host Aaron Rodgers and the 3-4 Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.
Before their break, the Bills were able to pull ahead late on their AFC rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, in a 24-20 victory in Week 6. The Packers, on the other hand, fell to the Washington Commanders, 23-21, on Sunday after allowing Washington to dominate the second half of the game.
The Bills lead the all-time series 8-5 while the Packers have never experienced a win in Buffalo (they’re 0-6 all-time). This is also the first primetime game between these two teams. Their last meeting was in Lambeau Field on September 30, 2018, where the Packers blanked the Bills, 22-0; Green Bay is the only NFL team to have ever shut out Josh Allen. The Packers have won three of the last five meetings.
Due to the fact that Green Bay has played underwhelming football to this point, the Bills sit as 11-point favorites at home, even without star cornerback Tre’Davious White available to play. The Packers have never been this large of an underdog with Aaron Rodgers under center. The Bills will be wearing their blue jerseys with blue pants get-up, a combination that has netted them a 3-0 record so far this season.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Bills-Packers broadcasts and how to catch them.
Bills Packers game details
- Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022
- Time: 8:20 p.m. EDT
- Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY
- Weather Forecast: Mostly cloudy and 53, winds 5-10 mph
- Referee: Ron Torbert
Bills Packers betting line
- Line: Bills -10.5
- Bet: DraftKings Sportsbook
Bills Packers TV info
- Television broadcast: NBC (national)
- Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)
Bills Packers stream info
- Streaming: Fubo.TV and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV)
- Online: NFL+, NFL.com Game Center
Bills vs Packers radio info
- Radio broadcast: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations
- Radio Play-by-Play: John Murphy (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter)
Bills schedule 2022
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Location
|Time/Result
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Location
|Time/Result
|Week 1
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|THU 9/8/22
|SoFi Stadium
|W 31-10 (1-0)
|Week 2
|TENNESSEE TITANS
|MON 9/19/22
|Highmark Stadium
|W 41-7 (2-0)
|Week 3
|@ Miami Dolphins
|SUN 9/25/22
|Hard Rock Stadium
|L 19-21 (2-1)
|Week 4
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|SUN 10/2/22
|M&T Bank Stadium
|W 23-20 (3-1)
|Week 5
|PITTSBURGH STEELERS
|SUN 10/9/22
|Highmark Stadium
|W 38-3 (4-1)
|Week 6
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|SUN 10/16/22
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
|W 24-20 (5-1)
|Week 7
|Bye Week
|—
|—
|—
|Week 8
|GREEN BAY PACKERS
|SUN 10/30/22
|Highmark Stadium
|8:20 PM ET, NBC
|Week 9
|@ New York Jets
|SUN 11/6/22
|MetLife Stadium
|1:00 PM ET, CBS
|Week 10
|MINNESOTA VIKINGS
|SUN 11/13/22
|Highmark Stadium
|1:00 PM ET, FOX
|Week 11
|CLEVELAND BROWNS
|SUN 11/20/22
|Highmark Stadium
|1:00 PM ET, CBS
|Week 12
|@ Detroit Lions
|THU 11/24/22
|Ford Field
|12:30 PM ET, CBS
|Week 13
|@ New England Patriots
|THU 12/1/22
|Gillette Stadium
|8:15 PM ET, Prime Video
|Week 14
|NEW YORK JETS
|SUN 12/11/22
|Highmark Stadium
|1:00 PM ET, CBS
|Week 15
|MIAMI DOLPHINS
|TBD
|Highmark Stadium
|TBD
|Week 16
|@ Chicago Bears
|SAT 12/24/22
|Soldier Field
|1:00 PM ET, CBS
|Week 17
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|MON 1/2/23
|Paycor Stadium
|8:30 PM ET, ESPN
|Week 18
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
|TBD
|Highmark Stadium
|TBD
