How to watch Bills vs. Packers in NFL Week 8

Coming off of the bye week, the Buffalo Bills are hoping to improve to 6-1 as they host Aaron Rodgers and the 3-4 Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Before their break, the Bills were able to pull ahead late on their AFC rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, in a 24-20 victory in Week 6. The Packers, on the other hand, fell to the Washington Commanders, 23-21, on Sunday after allowing Washington to dominate the second half of the game.

The Bills lead the all-time series 8-5 while the Packers have never experienced a win in Buffalo (they’re 0-6 all-time). This is also the first primetime game between these two teams. Their last meeting was in Lambeau Field on September 30, 2018, where the Packers blanked the Bills, 22-0; Green Bay is the only NFL team to have ever shut out Josh Allen. The Packers have won three of the last five meetings.

Due to the fact that Green Bay has played underwhelming football to this point, the Bills sit as 11-point favorites at home, even without star cornerback Tre’Davious White available to play. The Packers have never been this large of an underdog with Aaron Rodgers under center. The Bills will be wearing their blue jerseys with blue pants get-up, a combination that has netted them a 3-0 record so far this season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bills-Packers broadcasts and how to catch them.

Bills Packers game details

Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022

Sunday, October 30, 2022 Time: 8:20 p.m. EDT

8:20 p.m. EDT Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY Weather Forecast: Mostly cloudy and 53, winds 5-10 mph

Mostly cloudy and 53, winds 5-10 mph Referee: Ron Torbert

Bills Packers betting line

Line: Bills -10.5

Bills -10.5 Bet: DraftKings Sportsbook

Bills Packers TV info

Television broadcast: NBC (national)

NBC (national) Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

Bills Packers stream info

Streaming: Fubo.TV and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV)

Fubo.TV and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV) Online: NFL+, NFL.com Game Center

Bills vs Packers radio info

Radio broadcast: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations

WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations Radio Play-by-Play: John Murphy (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter)

