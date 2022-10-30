Buffalo Rumblinks, 10/30: Bills-Packers game day

For the second time this year, the Buffalo Bills will play a primetime game under the lights at Highmark Stadium, when Buffalo (5-1) hosts the Green Bay Packers (3-4) on Sunday Night Football.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks has everything you need to know to get ready for the game, including score predictions from beat writers and NFL experts, and how to watch and follow along with the action from home.
Bills Packers game preview, picks
Bills beat writers and NFL experts offer up their thoughts and keys to the game, and supply predictions for how Sunday’s primetime clash between Buffalo and Green Bay will play out.
How to watch Bills vs. Packers
While many Bills fans will be at Highmark Stadium for Sunday night’s game, for those of you who aren’t cheering the Bills on in person, we have information on how you can watch and follow along at home.
Even more Bills news and notes
Current Buffalo wide receiver and special teamer Jake Kumerow is excited to see his former Packers teammates, but he’s more excited to get after Green Bay on Sunday night. Plus, why Matt Milano has the potential to be one of the best linebackers in the league, Sunday Night Football sideline reporter Melissa Stark relives some of her most entertaining moments on the job, and more!
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
