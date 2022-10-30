Buffalo Bills’ Top 5 plays through the bye week

We’re just about at the halfway point of the 2022 season, and to this point we’ve witnessed something special from this year’s version of the Buffalo Bills. At 5-1 they have given Bills Mafia highlight play after highlight play. Josh Allen, Von Miller and company are the envy of the league, creating more top plays than some teams accomplish in entire seasons. After much deliberation, here are my Top 5 plays to this point of the season.

5. Home opener vs. Tennessee Titans: Matt Milano’s pick-six

4. Gabe Davis vs. Los Angeles Rams: Offense’s first TD of the season

3. Taron Johnson intercepts Patrick Mahomes to ice win over Chiefs

2. Josh Allen’s hurdles: He did it twice—and both were awesome

1. Gabe Davis’ 98-yard touchdown reception against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Obviously, the honorable-mention list could be quite long. Do you agree with my list? What’s your favorite play through seven weeks? Leave a comment below and let me know!