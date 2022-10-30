On this week’s episode of the Billieve Podcast, host John Boccacino is joined by Eric Wood, the popular former Bills center and current radio analyst for the Buffalo Bills Radio Network, for an in-depth conversation about Wood’s playing career, the anxiety he dealt with over what to do after football, and how he hopes to help people prepare for the next big thing in their lives.

Wood was a fan favorite during a nine-year career with Buffalo. A Pro Bowler and two-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, Wood retired from the NFL following the 2017 season after suffering a career-ending spinal injury.

These days, Wood is keeping himself quite busy, serving as the radio analyst alongside team broadcaster John Murphy. He also released his first book, titled “Tackle What’s Next: Own Your Story, Stack Wins and Achieve Your Goals in Business and Life.”

When general manager Brandon Beane came over to the Bills, one of the very first football moves he made was signing Wood to a contract extension, as Wood was supposed to anchor Buffalo’s offensive line for a few more years as the team’s starting center. But unfortunately for Wood, the spinal injury officially ended his NFL career. The anxiety he faced over an uncertain future, trying to figure out what was next in his life, and how he came up with a game plan for his second career are all covered.

Wood also discusses why it wasn’t a difficult choice to retire from the Bills after helping the team snap its 17-year playoff drought following the 2017 season, how he transitioned from former player to football broadcaster, his favorite stories from his playing days, why Bills fans are the best and most passionate fans in the league, what it would have been like to play with star quarterback Josh Allen, and more!

Check out the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast for an impactful conversation with Eric Wood, then leave your favorite memories of Wood’s time with the Bills in the comments section below.

