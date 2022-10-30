Bills called Saints on potential Alvin Kamara trade: report

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported on Sunday that the Buffalo Bills had called the New Orleans Saints about a trade for star running back Alvin Kamara—but were quickly shut down.

The #Bills are trying to make a splash in the trade pool. What other RBs and defensive players are hot on the market? We'll see CMC with the #49ers today against the the #Rams, post bidding war. @JayGlazer has the latest for us ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/34zRtPvIWX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 30, 2022

Glazer also re-confirmed that the Bills had also inquired about running back Christian McCaffrey before he was traded to San Francisco.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane is no stranger to high-profile trades—look no further than star wideout Stefon Diggs—but there is a (potentially massive) difference between putting out a feeler with a quick mid-week phone call, and actually negotiating a trade for said player. It sounds an awful lot like the nature of the Bills’ pursuit of Kamara trended toward the feeler area of these discussions.

Still, with the Bills making a play to win a Super Bowl this season, it’s clear that Beane is doing what he always tells us he does—exploring every possible avenue to maximize his team’s talent before the Tuesday, November 1 NFL trade deadline.