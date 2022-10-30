Buffalo Bills Week 8 inactives vs. the Green Bay Packers

The Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers are set to kick off in right around 90 minutes, so it’s time to talk about the team’s inactive players for the week. Buffalo had a chance to activate cornerback Tre’Davious White for this one, but he remains on the PUP list, so they don’t have an additional decision to make—at least until tomorrow.

For this week’s contest, only one player was ruled out in advance of the game. The Bills are much healthier than they were a few weeks ago, and they’ll look to exert their will on a Green Bay team that has lost three straight games.

Which players are inactive tonight? Here’s the whole list.

WR Isaiah Hodgins

The third-year man is inactive this week after suiting up over the last couple of contests while Jake Kumerow was out thanks to an injury. Kumerow is ready to play against his former mates, so Hodgins is inactive.

TE Tommy Sweeney

Buffalo will go with two tight ends again this week, leaving Dawson Knox and Quintin Morris active.

RT Spencer Brown

The big fella is out with an ankle injury, so veteran David Quessenberry will probably start at right tackle in his place. Justin Murray is active as a reserve for the first time this year.

DT Brandin Bryant

The defensive tackle is the casualty this week, as Buffalo goes with five defensive ends in keeping both Boogie Basham and Shaq Lawson active. Jordan Phillips is back from a hamstring injury.

LB Baylon Spector

The rookie special teamer is a healthy scratch again. Buffalo goes with seven cornerbacks this week, keeping both Cam Lewis and JaMarcus Ingram active at cornerback.

Here are the inactive players for Green Bay.