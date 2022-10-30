Bills vs Packers: Green Bay’s Christian Watson out with a concussion

The Green Bay Packers entered Sunday night’s game with their wide receiver corps a little banged up, and with Christian Watson headed to the locker room after their first drive in Buffalo, things may be getting worse.

Watson was on the injury list all week with a hamstring issue, but was active at game time. However, after a 12-yard reception on a 3rd & 15, Watson was down on the field and in need of attention from the medical team.

Ultimately, Watson walked off—but as the Buffalo Bills scored the first touchdown of the game, he was seen without his helmet on walking into the locker room. Moments later it was announced that he had been in the blue medical tent before being sent to the locker room and that he was now ruled out for the game with a concussion.

Not only is Green Bay now without Watson, but they started the game without Randall Cobb, who is on IR with an ankle injury, and Allen Lazard (ankle) who was not active for the game. The Packers are left with Sammy Wakins, Samori Toure, Amari Rodgers, and Romeo Doubs.