Buffalo Bills 24, Green Bay Packers 7: Second half open thread

Through two quarters of their Sunday Night Football match with the Green Bay Packers, the Buffalo Bills have the game cleanly in hand, 24 to 7. Josh Allen’s played his typical clean, explosive game, and his teammates powering the running game have helped the team build up larger and larger leads before the end of the half.

The Bills have, for the most part, had no issues dealing with the Packers’ defense so far. The team began with a three and out, as cornerback Jaire Alexander made two excellent pass breakups to kill the drive, but Buffalo’s next three drives all ended in touchdowns. The Bills put together a gameplan focused on quick passes and power running, and it’s really clicking against Green Bay’s suspect run defense—the Bills have more than eight yards per carry and already crossed the century mark on the ground. Green Bay will be without linebackers DeVondre Campbell and Quay Walker in the second half, after Campbell injured his knee and Walker was ejected for shoving a staffer on the sidelines.

Defensively, the Bills have held up well, but there are some cracks showing. The Packers took nearly nine minutes of game clock during the second quarter, in a 12-play, 80-yard touchdown drive powered by running back Aaron Jones. The pass rush has been promising, though—they’d have three sacks but for a penalty negating one—and Ed Oliver’s pressure forced an incompletion on another play. The Packers are also down to only four healthy receivers, after Christian Watson suffered a concussion at the start of the game.

Green Bay receives the opening kickoff of the second half, but as long as Buffalo holds serve, they’ll cruise to another win. Here’s your open thread for the second half—Go Bills!