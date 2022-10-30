Bills vs. Packers: Green Bay loses linebacker to injury, another to ejection

In the first half of Sunday night’s game at Highmark Stadium, the Green Bay Packers couldn’t find a way to stop the Buffalo Bills from scoring after the first drive, and down both of their starting inside linebackers, things aren’t looking good for the second half.

First Green Bay lost Quay Walker when the linebacker pushed a member of the Bills’ practice squad on a play that went to the sideline. Initially, the officiating crew issued a 15-yard penalty, but then word came in from New York and Walker was ejected from the game.

In the same quarter, De’Vondre Campbell was seen exiting the blue medical tent with an ice pack taped to his knee and was announced questionable to return just moments before the Bills kicked a field goal to put them up 24-7 at the half.

With both Walker and Campbell out of the game—should Campbell not be able to return—the Packers will have to turn to Eric Wilson and Isaiah McDuffie.

McDuffie has seen some action this season, his second in the NFL, making appearances in six of Green Bay’s first seven games and recording a single tackle in each of those. Wilson, a six-year veteran, has played in 78 games over his career with the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, and Houston Texans. He was signed by Green Bay on October 4 and has made appearances in two games with the Packers. While Wilson has made 280 tackles over his career, he hasn’t had one yet this season.